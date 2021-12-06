N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.11). 651,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,566,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 22.83, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

