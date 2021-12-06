Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

