Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NWINF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,583. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

