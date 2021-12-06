Nam Tai Property (NTP) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nam Tai Property to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Nam Tai Property Competitors -6.87% 8.89% 2.53%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property Competitors 309 968 1179 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Nam Tai Property’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nam Tai Property has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million $15.69 million 10.68 Nam Tai Property Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.64

Nam Tai Property’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.