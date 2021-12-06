Namecoin Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $11,325.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002843 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,910.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00929906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00291841 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030056 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

