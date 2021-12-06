NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading 7.6% Higher

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) shares traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. 212,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.10.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

