Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.93 and last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,347 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,826 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

