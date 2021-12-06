National Bank Financial Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.22.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.21.

TSE:NA opened at C$96.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$106.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.