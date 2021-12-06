National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BRP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in BRP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

