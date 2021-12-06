National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Cormark decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$128.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.29. The firm has a market cap of C$183.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

