National Bankshares Analysts Give Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) a C$51.00 Price Target

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has been given a C$51.00 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,381. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$47.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.