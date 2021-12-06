National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB traded up C$1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.08. 392,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,416. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.37.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.