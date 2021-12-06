National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 3904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

