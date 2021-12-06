National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.68. 6,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,297. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

