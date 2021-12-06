Navcoin Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. Navcoin has a market cap of $25.23 million and $237,315.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003063 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013553 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,348,826 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

