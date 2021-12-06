Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.06. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 23,102 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

