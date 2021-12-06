nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading 10% Higher

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.25. Approximately 47,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 793,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

