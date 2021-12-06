Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CMO Kelly Gillease Sells 2,420 Shares

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NRDS traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,381. Nerdwallet Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

