Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0294 on Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $500,561.47 and $2,833.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.