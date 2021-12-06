Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $471,312.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,028.52 or 0.99709490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00734986 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

