Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $78.31 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Specifically, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

