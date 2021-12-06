Neurotoken Price Hits $0.0193 (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Neurotoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $11.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neurotoken has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Neurotoken Profile

Neurotoken is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

