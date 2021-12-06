Neutrino USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $570.86 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $570.86 million and $33.47 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 582,146,630 coins and its circulating supply is 582,146,041 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

