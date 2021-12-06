Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $42,141.67 and $14.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars.

