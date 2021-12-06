Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76. Nevro has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

