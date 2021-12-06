Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.75 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

