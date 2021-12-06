Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

