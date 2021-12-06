Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Hits $5.93 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Newton has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $3.53 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.54 or 0.08357257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.84 or 0.99929129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.