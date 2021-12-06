NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 14.8% Higher

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO) shares traded up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 186,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 434,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$91.32 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76.

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.