NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.35 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $7,964.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $3,297.69 or 0.06477510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00209666 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

