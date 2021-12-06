NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, NFTify has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $117,478.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.