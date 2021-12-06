NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post sales of $20.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

NGM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,800. 45.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,794 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 437,541 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

