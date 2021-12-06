Nicole Miller Sells 13,851 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,453. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

