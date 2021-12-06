Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $76.65. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 1,013 shares.

Specifically, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.