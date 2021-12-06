Niftyx Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $443,102.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $443,102.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

