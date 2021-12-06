Noel Bertram Watson Sells 57,825 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,453. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 731,483 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

