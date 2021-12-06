Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $270,846.15 and approximately $415.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00184549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,427,021 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.