North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $407.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

