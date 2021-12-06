North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,419.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.