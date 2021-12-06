North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,419.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

