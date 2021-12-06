North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

