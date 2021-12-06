Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.12.

OTCMKTS:NIDB remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.45.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Commercial Mortgage; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer.

