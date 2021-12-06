Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.12.
OTCMKTS:NIDB remained flat at $$45.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.45.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
