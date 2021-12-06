Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NVMI opened at $124.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

