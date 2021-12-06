Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of NVMI opened at $124.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $141.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.