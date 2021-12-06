NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CEO Justin Hall Purchases 69,767 Shares

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CEO Justin Hall acquired 69,767 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $29,999.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.43. 1,264,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,079. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.56.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

