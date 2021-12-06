NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Purchases $16,176.60 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Andrew D. Jones bought 36,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NBY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,744. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.56.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.