Novacoin Market Cap Tops $582,118.28 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $582,118.28 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,515.83 or 0.99226201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00771106 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.