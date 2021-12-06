Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,248 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Novartis by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 73,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $80.03 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.