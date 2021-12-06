NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $91.37

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.37, but opened at $82.20. NovoCure shares last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 1,877 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.