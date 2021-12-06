Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 2.4% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $112.38. 41,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,157. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

