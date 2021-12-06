O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

