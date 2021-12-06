Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.47). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,786 shares of company stock worth $29,177,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

